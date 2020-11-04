Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $682.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $705.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

