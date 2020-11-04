Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

10/26/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

