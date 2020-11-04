Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $690.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $700.00.

10/9/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00.

9/30/2020 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $654.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $576.00.

NYSE BLK opened at $629.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

