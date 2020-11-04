IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

