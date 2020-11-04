IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

