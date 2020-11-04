Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.