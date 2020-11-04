iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 418,650 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 99,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

