iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

