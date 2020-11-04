iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.