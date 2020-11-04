iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,927,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 599,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

