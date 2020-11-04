iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

