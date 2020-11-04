iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

