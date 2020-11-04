ITT Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ITT by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 377,215 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 154,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ITT by 828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140,003 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

