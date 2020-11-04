Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

