IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

LON IWG opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29. IWG plc has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.35.

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.