J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 38.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 49.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.