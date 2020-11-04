JD.com, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of JD.com in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 5,854.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

