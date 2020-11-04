Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.08.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.67 on Monday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,613 shares of company stock worth $2,106,858. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Newmont by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 883,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 28.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,410,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

