Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NYSE:HOME opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in At Home Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in At Home Group by 358.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

