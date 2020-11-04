Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Brunswick by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Brunswick by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

