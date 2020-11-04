Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $163.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

