Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $68,997,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.