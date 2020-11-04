Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of OC opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

