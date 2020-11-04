Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.