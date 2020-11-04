Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LCI Industries’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

