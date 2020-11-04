Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Motor Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $302,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,801. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 71.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 81.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

