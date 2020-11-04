Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($9.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($11.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 dropped their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

