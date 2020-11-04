Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.31 ($127.42).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

EPA SU opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.