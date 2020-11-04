Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Commerzbank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $24.99 on Monday. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.47.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

