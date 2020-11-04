Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

