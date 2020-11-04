Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,899,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

