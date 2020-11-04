Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $26.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $28.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $710.09 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $692.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

