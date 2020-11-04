JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

