JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.29. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.