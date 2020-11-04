JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

JMP opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 200,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $86,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

