JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of JMP stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.