Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

