Jonathan Schechter Purchases 25,000 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of Neurotrope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurotrope alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of Neurotrope stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter acquired 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $2,213.20.

NTRP stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Neurotrope Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neurotrope in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.