Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,330 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOY. Cormark lowered their target price on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

