Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

