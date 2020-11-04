JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.14.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $195.11 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

