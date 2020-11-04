Juniper Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

