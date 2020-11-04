Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Demaree acquired 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $109,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

