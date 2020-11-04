Kearny Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 262,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

