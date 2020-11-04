Keep4r Price Hits $45.24 on Major Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Keep4r has a market cap of $904,883.30 and $5.15 million worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $45.24 or 0.00329605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.