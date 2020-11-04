Kellogg Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on K. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

