Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €59.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.40. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

