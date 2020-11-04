Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

ETR NOEJ opened at €27.76 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.23. NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $884.50 million and a PE ratio of 129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.