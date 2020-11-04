KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AOS opened at $53.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,123 shares of company stock worth $4,068,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

