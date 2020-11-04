KeyCorp Increases Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $47.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE AVNS opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avanos Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

